Sedgwick County declares state of emergency, bans gatherings more than 50 people

In response to the growing public health concerns related to COVID-19, Sedgwick County officials Monday declared a local state of local disaster emergency and announced that public gatherings larger than 50 attendees are prohibited in the county until further notice.

The local disaster emergency was activated because of an imminent threat from contagious disease. The declaration gives the county government the flexibility to manage operations in a rapidly changing environment and will make federal and state assistance available. The county's Local Emergency Operations Plan has also been activated, allowing for collaboration between public safety organizations, local health officials and other community stakeholders.

The prohibition of 50 people or less is in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and general best practices.

"This declaration will allow us to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and request additional resources," said Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner. "We will continue to assess the prohibition on an ongoing basis."

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County. Similar to other coronaviruses, COVID-19 is likely spread by droplets from an infected person's nose or mouth through coughing and sneezing.

Below is a list of way you can help prevent illness:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, use hand sanitizer if soap isn't available.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Clean and disinfect your surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs

• Stay home when you are sick

The SCHD continually updates the Sedgwick County website and encourages residents to stay informed and look for news information at