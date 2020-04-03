Wichita Public Schools asking for grace as continuous learning unfolds

Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson announced more tweaks to the continuous learning process and free lunch distribution on Friday.

Dr. Thompson said going into week 3, parents will need to opt-in as to whether they want to continue receiving continuous learning packets for the children.

Starting Monday, the packets will only be available by mail or online.

The district discontinued its in-person pick up due to issues with social distancing.

Dr. Thompson also noted a change in how grab-and-go meals will be distributed to students. Starting next week, food will only be available for pick up on Mondays and Wednesdays. Two breakfasts and two lunches will be given out on Monday. Three breakfasts and three lunches will be handed on Wednesday.

The distribution will continue to take place at the 18 assigned schools.

Dr. Thompson said as for high school students, they will be contacted by teachers and principals if packets are needed for continuous learning.