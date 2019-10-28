WATCH: Miranda Lambert pulls 8-year-old girl on stage for magical moment during Wichita concert

An eight-year-old Kansas City girl will be talking about the Miranda Lambert concert for the rest of her life.

Cropped Photo: Disney ABC Television Group / CC BY-ND 2.0

The country singer asked the little girl, named Remi, to come on stage Saturday night during her concert at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.

Remi started crying when she got on stage, even Lambert got caught up in the moment seeing the tears come down the girl's face.

So, she invited her to sing one of her hit songs, "All Kinds of Kinds."

And the crowd went wild!

Video of the precious moment was shared to Lambert's Facebook page with the message, "Weekend 6. IL, MO, KS. Thanks for the magic. Speaking of magic, this little girl Remi stole my heart. Sometimes there is a face in the crowd that captivates you. Thank you for the tears and smiles and for being who you are. You inspired all of us last night. I’ll never forget you. #girlsrule #roadsidebarsandpinkguitars"