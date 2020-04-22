WATCH: Respiratory therapist discusses daily efforts in caring for COVID-19 patients

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday provided its daily update that shows 432 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

That overall number isn't beyond what healthcare workers in the state can handle, but hospitals don't let their guard down in treating those with the virus to make sure we don't approach a point for the system to be overwhelmed.

Wednesday, Michael Schwanke spoke with a healthcare professional who, as the respiratory care manager for Ascension Via Christi, provided a firsthand look into what Wichita hospitals face in the daily treatment of COVID-19 patients.

You can view the full interview with Ascension Via Christi Respiratory Therapist Curtis Kidwell in the link below: