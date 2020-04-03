WATCH: Wichita native Chris Mann sings stay-at-home parody to Adele's 'Hello'

As stay-at-home orders across the country are put in place, people are trying to find ways to stay busy inside -- even the famous ones.

(Source: Chris Mann/Facebook)

Take Wichita native, Chris Mann. The singer-songwriter came in fourth on the second season of NBC's television singing competition The Voice in 2012.

Now, he's putting those vocals and production skills to entertain us on social media.

Mann parodies the struggles of staying inside to protect him and his family from the coronavirus.

He talks about the logging to go out and eat at a restaurant and get a drink.

"Just a burger and cheese or a shaken margarita, baby back ribs from Chili's," Mann writes.

Then he talks about how social distancing has kept him away from his neighbors, and like many of, he may be going a little stir crazy.

"Hello, can you hear me? I am shouting out to neighbors who I used to like to see when were outside and free. Is there something else to watch besides the news and 'Finding Dory?'" Writes Mann. "The social distance between us and I'm freaking out!"

Plus, how long will this last?

"They're saying stay home til July?!?!?!"

Mann says he hopes his ditty gets some laughs, but most importantly, "Stay safe out there and stay home!"

