WEATHER ALERT DAY: Morning storms move out setting stage for active afternoon

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Wednesday, but the A.M. activity is on the way out leaving us mostly cloudy, but quiet the majority of today. However, a second round of storms, possibly severe, is expected to ignite this afternoon and evening.

The primary concern for both bouts of storms is large hail followed by damaging winds. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon and evening, however the higher chance of one forming is farther south in Oklahoma.

Thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, but the higher chance of severe weather should shift to the east. Additional storms are expected on Friday and Saturday and those may also produce large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes.

The unseasonably cool conditions are in our rear-view mirror. Highs today will be near normal, in the middle 70s, before we climb into the 80s on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered storms, otherwise mostly cloudy and warmer. Wind: SE/S 10-20g. High: 76.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms; then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20g. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm; chance of storms late. Wind: S/SW 10-20g. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Good chance of showers/storms. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. Low: 62.

Fri: High: 77. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 58. Morning storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 62. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 84. Low: 63. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 64. Mostly sunny.