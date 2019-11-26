WEATHER ALERT DAY: Quiet for Wichita, but snow for NW Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says while today will be quiet in the Wichita area, northwest Kansas will be buried under several inches of snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through this evening and travel west of Hays on I-70 will be hazardous, if not impossible as road closures are possible.

In addition to the snow and wind in the northwest part of the state, temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, in the southeast corner of Kansas, partly cloudy skies will accompany temperatures into the lower 60s.

Tonight will be very windy across the state and a High Wind Warning is in effect for parts of Kansas, including Wichita. A west to northwest wind will occasionally gust over 40-45 mph this evening before it slowly calms down after midnight.

After a brief break in the action on Wednesday, a second storm system will move through on Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day. While this one won’t be as strong as the first one, more of the state can expect an impact. A wintry mix or light snow will fall on central Kansas Wednesday night with some accumulation possible. The wintry mix should quickly change to rain in Wichita on Thursday. Tricky travel is possible Thursday morning, but roads should be mostly wet during the afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and windy. Wind: E/S 20-30g. High: 61.

Tonight: Clearing, very windy, and colder. Wind: NW 20-30g. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: N/E 10-20. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, wintry mix late. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 31.

Thu: High: 40. Low: 40. Wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Fri: High 61. Low: 42. Cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain and thunder.

Sat: High: 54. Low: 27. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 24. Sunny, chilly and continued windy.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.