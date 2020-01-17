WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter storm brings freezing rain, sleet, and snow to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a winter storm continues to pound Kansas with a mixed bag of precipitation.

Expect freezing rain to quickly change to rain across all of eastern Kansas this morning as warmer weather blows into the state. However, icy roads will be slower to improve.

By noon, travel times should be back to normal as rain exits the state and highways dry-out.

A blustery Friday night with winds gusting to over 30 mph will be replaced by better weather this weekend. Sunny, but breezy conditions will be found across Kansas with near normal numbers.

Arctic air will invade the state early next week sending our temperatures well below normal, especially across north and east Kansas. Dry weather is expected through midweek before another round of messy weather moves in by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain, mainly in the morning, then cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25g. High: 43.

Tonight: Clearing and blustery. Wind: S/NW 20-30g. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25g. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 23.

Sun: High: 47. Low: 17. Few clouds, then sunny.

Mon: High: 35. Low: 19. Sunny and cold.

Tue: High: 42. Low: 30. Partly cloudy; becoming breezy.

Wed: High: 44. Low: 34. Breezy with rain showers.

Thu: High: 43. Low: 27. Breezy with rain changing to a wintry mix.