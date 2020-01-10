WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter storm set to bring wintry mix to KS

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says winter is back. Rain – even a few thunderstorms across southeast Kansas – will turn into a wintry mix Friday evening.

While most of the precipitation should be sleet, areas of freezing rain are possible. Roads will be wet, but they will turn icy after sunset. Morning temperatures in the 40s will fall into the 30s later today.

The wintry mix should slowly come to an end tonight, but a second area of snow will move out of Oklahoma and into Kansas late tonight and last through midday Saturday. A biting breeze from the north will bow/drift the snow and cause areas of low visibility.

Total snowfall will be heaviest southeast of the turnpike where 3-5” of accumulation is expected. Lighter amounts are forecast farther northwest including the Wichita area where 1-3” of snowfall is expected by midday Saturday.

Temperatures will slowly trend up early next week before an Arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday. Much colder weather is expected by the end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy with rain/thunder changing to a wintry mix. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 47.

Tonight: Evening wintry mix, then occasional snow. Wind: N 20-30g. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Snow through midday; then clearing and breezy. Wind: N 15-25g. High: 27.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 16.

Sun: High: 33. Low: 23. Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: High: 47. Low: 28. Partly cloudy; becoming breezy.

Tue: High: 45. Low: 27. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 32. Low: 10. Partly cloudy; windy and colder.

Thu: High: 28. Low: 16. Mostly cloudy and cold.