WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter storm to bring sleet, snow to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a winter storm will move in later today with a mixed bag of precipitation. Cloudy skies will give way to sleet and snow this evening, mainly after sunset. Expect most of the precipitation to change into freezing rain tonight leading to ice accumulation, travel delays, and possible power outages.

Freezing rain will change into rain on Friday morning as temperatures climb above freezing, but it will take longer for the roads to improve. Plan on icy spots through midday with better travel conditions during the afternoon.

Any lingering showers should move out Friday evening leaving us dry this weekend. A breezy and chilly Saturday and Sunday will be replaced by even colder weather on Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming cloudy and cold. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 35.

Tonight: Wintry mix changes into rain late. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Rain, mainly in the morning, then cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25g. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Gradual clearing. Wind: S/NW 20-30g. Low: 31.

Sat: High: 43. Low: 25. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 44. Low: 17. Few clouds, then sunny.

Mon: High: 33. Low: 14. Sunny, breezy and cold.

Tue: High: 41. Low: 25. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 44. Low: 30. Breezy with increasing clouds.