WEATHER ALERT: Morning snow for south-central Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a wintry Wednesday morning with snow falling in Wichita and other areas across south-central Kansas. Expect up to 2” of accumulation this morning before the snow mixes with and changes to rain this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 30s.

Arctic air will arrive tonight and that will send our temperatures tumbling into the single digits and teens. Factor in a strong and gusty north wind and it will feel like the single digits, both above and below zero. Sunshine is back on Thursday, but plan on bitterly cold temperatures in the 20s.

After a very cold start on Valentine’s Day, we find our way into the 40s on Friday afternoon. The weekend looks even warmer as highs in the 50s on Saturday will be replaced by 60s on Sunday. Alongside the warmer temperatures will be a strong and gusty wind.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow (T-2”) changing to a wintry mix this afternoon. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. High: 38.

Tonight: Blustery with a few flurries. Wind: N 15-25g. Low: 13.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy and cold. Wind: N 10-20. High: 27.

Tomorrow Night: Very cold with a few clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 11.

Fri: High: 41. Low: 32. Mostly sunny and breezy; not as cold.

Sat: High: 53. Low: 31. Mix of sun and clouds; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 62. Low: 44. Mostly sunny; even warmer.

Mon: High: 59. Low: 28. More clouds than sun; breezy.

Tue: High: 40. Low: 22. Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder.