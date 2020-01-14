Wichita police: Disturbance over ex-girlfriend leads to deadly cutting

Wichita police say a man injured in a disturbance on Saturday night has died from his injuries.

Police say around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to an assault call at a home in the 200 block of North Spruce. Officers arrived to find 19-year-old Vincent Venturella with a severe laceration to his neck.

Through their investigation, officers learned 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kan., went to the home and a disturbance ensued between the two men.

Prager cut Venturella with a knife during the disturbance then left the home. Investigators learned Prager lives in Pittsburg, KS, and they worked with Pittsburg, KS police department who arrested Prager for attempted first-degree murder.

He was transported back to Sedgwick County and booked into jail.

Police say this was not a random incident. Police believe Venturella and Prager were in an ongoing disturbance over an ex-girlfriend to one of the men and a sister to the other.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.