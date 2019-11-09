WPD: Don't leave sandwiches, guns in your car

A funny video shared Friday by the Wichita Police Department uses humor to remind people to take their guns out of their cars.

The clip featuring Lt. Scott Brunow and a Subway sandwich reminds people that just like you would not leave a sandwich unattended, you should also not leave unsecured firearms in your vehicle.

The video also reminds people to participate in the department's Operation Save A Casing . It's an initiative to help officers link stolen guns to violent crimes.