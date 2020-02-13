WPD Launches Domestic Violence Pilot Program

The Wichtia Police Department says in an effort to address domestic violence-related crime, it is starting a one-month DV pick-up pilot program.

It says the program is being funded by the Project Safe Neighborhoods grant, awarded to WPD in 2018 from the US Attorney’s Office.

Two WPD officers will work together in conjunction with WPD DV detectives in identifying, locating, and arresting DV offenders with active pick-ups or warrants. WPD says the officers on this shift will not pick up other 911 calls and focus on DV related arrests.

Lt. Christian Cory says the program will allow victims to get the services they need or find a way out of a relationship.

"It's going to hold the offender accountable for what they have done and instead of the pick-up being out there for days and the victim is still scared, the families are still scared, we are going to hold them accountable for this," said Lt. Cory.

The pilot program will operate through the beginning of March, and then WPD will evaluate the success of the pilot program and moving forward.

“Over the last two years, Wichita has recorded multiple DV related homicides, and three have occurred this year alone,” Deputy Chief Jose Salcido said. “WPD continues exploring ways to address DV related crimes that affect our city’s families and arrest and prosecute those responsible.”

If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, please reach out to one of the following resources:

· Sedgwick County, 911;

· Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;

· YWCA Women’s Crisis Center, 263-2313;

· Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-0185;

· StepStone, 265-1611;

· Women’s Initiative Network, 262-3960;

· The National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233; or

· Sedgwick County Family Court Services – Protection Orders, 316-660-5290.

