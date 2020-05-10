WPD: Man arrested after attempting to kidnap girl, 12

Wichita police arrest a man accused of trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl.

Police were called to a report of an attempted kidnapping at 3:50 p.m., Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was walking near 31st South and Clifton, when 28-year-old Victor Lara-Aguilera approached her, said she was coming with him and grabbed her by the arm.

Police say the girl screamed loudly and pulled away from him. She then ran to her grandmother's house, where she told her mother what happened. Her mother called police.

The girl was able to give a good description of the Lara-Aguilera. He was found and arrested without incident in the 2900 block of S. Hillside.

He was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping and possession of methamphetamines.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office.