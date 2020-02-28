WPD: Man bear-hugs, kicks, spits on Wichita police officer

A man was arrested after allegedly bear-hugging, kicking, and spitting on a Wichita police officer.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 1600 block of south Broadway.

A woman with visible injuries told officers that she'd been battered by her boyfriend, Bryan Hall.

When police went to arrest Hall, he grabbed an officer in a bear-hug, causing them both to fall to the ground.

"Hall continued to resist being placed under arrest and kicked an officer in the face, breaking his body-worn camera glasses. After the struggle Hall was placed under arrest," said Officer Charley Davidson.

Police say Hall was taken to the Sedgwick County Jail where he then spit on an officer. No officers were hurt.

He was booked on charges of domestic battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, destruction to property, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of meth.

Investigators say Hall was previously arrested and convicted on charges that include possession of narcotics, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.