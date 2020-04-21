WPD: Man in hazmat suit tried to rob business

Wichita police are looking for a man who tried to rob a check-cashing business while wearing a hazmat suit.

Officers were called to Order Express, Inc. in the 1500 block of S. Seneca shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday.

A 22-year-old woman who works there said a man came in, wrote a note indicating that he had a gun, and demanded cash.

The woman went into the back office to call 911, and the man took off on foot, headed southwest.

The woman was not hurt, but police have not found the suspect.

He's described as a white male in his mid-thirties, around 6' tall and 160 lbs. He was wearing a yellow hazmat jumpsuit, an N-95 facemask, blue medical gloves and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

