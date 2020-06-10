WPD: Wichita man accused of robbing McDonald's through drive-thru window

The Wichita Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night in connection to a drive-thru robbery at McDonald's.

Two 17-year-old employees at a location in the 400 block of S. West Street called 911. On the scene, they said a man opened the drive-thru armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The employees told police they handed over the cash drawer register, and the suspect left in a white Ford Flex. No one was hurt.

Officers patrolling the area of W. University and 9th Street located the vehicle. Santiago Castillo, 18, and an 18-year-old female were inside.

Officers arrested Castillo without incident. They also found a cash drawer, a mask and a handgun inside the vehicle.