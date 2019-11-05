WPD: Woman jumps into pond during police chase

Wichita police say a woman jumped into a pond Monday in hopes of avoiding arrest.

The incident started with a chase around 11:30 p.m. near 13th and Harding.

Police say an officer spotted a 2017 Honda Civic with an illegal tag. They say 22-year-old Makenzie Simmer was driving the vehicle and refused to stop. The car was reported stolen in October.

After a short pursuit, police say Simmer struck pole and tree at Lawrence and Rutland. She then ran from the scene and jumped into a nearby pond.

Officers arrested Simmer just a few minutes after she exited the pond. She was not hurt.

Officers booked Simmer into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on charges for evading and eluding police, resisting arrest, auto theft and various traffic violations.