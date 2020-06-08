WPD investigates attempted burglary, car crash in NW Wichita

Wichita police are investigating an early morning attempted burglary and car crash.. It happened in the 1400 block of N. Caddy Court. That's near 13th and Maize Road in NW Wichita.

Police are still piecing together what happened, but here's what they know so far.

It all started around 2:00 a.m. when several people in the neighborhood to report an attempted burglary and crash within the same block.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home. A man and woman were inside, both of them had gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital with serious and critical injuries.

Police are trying to determine if the crash and burglary are connected.

Officers have closed off around two blocks in that area as they look for more evidence.