WPD looking for runaway teen, baby son

Wichita Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl and her baby son.

Police say 15-year-old, Christianna Gonzalez her son 8-month-old, Marcellus Gonzalez-Mitchell were last seen at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, before Christianna willfully left a residence in the 3300 block of East Grand.

Christianna is a Hispanic female, 5’03”, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and black sandals. Christianna left with a young male in a possible older model Mercedes-Benz.

If you've seen her, please call 911.