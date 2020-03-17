WPD officer struck by car

Wichita police are investigating after a police officer was struck by a car, prompting another officer to fire shots.

Police say it all started around 8:40 p.m. Monday evening, when officers responded to home in the 1200 block of W. 2nd Street to check on a stolen vehicle report.

Officers found the stolen vehicle at the home. A woman was backing the car into the driveway, and an 18-year-old man was yelling in front of the house.

One officer started talking to the man, while another went to make contact with the woman. At that point, police say the woman put the drive and drove into the officer, striking him.

That officer ended up on the hood of the car before sliding off.

The other officer lost sight of the first officer and thought he was being hurt or dragged by the vehicle. That officer fired three shots, but no one was hit.

The woman left the scene in the stolen vehicle. THe man was arrested at the home and booked on charges of obstruction and outstanding warrants.

Officers recovered the abandoned stolen vehicle at a business in the 9400 block of E. Corporate Hills Drive a short time later.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this case can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

The KBI is assisting in the investigation.

