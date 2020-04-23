WPD provides nursing students a helping hand in preparing for a career

There are about 80 nursing students who will graduate from Wichita State University in a few weeks, but before they can start their careers, there is a requirement COVID-19 has made harder to complete.

The Wichita Police Department is giving them a hand to address that issue.

"Today, we're getting our fingerprints done," says WSU nursing student Shelby Hardison.

It's one of the most straightforward requirements to work in the medical field.

This mapping of the ten digits is needed before the students can take the Kansas nursing license exam, but COVID-19 is upending that process the senior year of these nursing students.

"Most of the places where we would get our fingerprinting down are closed," says Hardison."This happens to be the only one that I know of that was open."

The one place where they are getting this complete is at WPD's fingerprinting service at the Law Enforcement Training Center on WSU's campus.

"It's definitely been difficult because places are closed, and even after this, testing centers were closed. There's not a lot of leeway in trying to get out there and take our test and getting this done," says WSU Nursing student Kate Perrigo.

Generally, this service is offered at a police station or sheriff's office, but most agencies have limited access to the public. The WPD decided to keep its fingerprinting service open.

Wichita Police Department Training Bureau Sgt. Kenneth Kimble said, "We really needed to be available for those who are going into the medical field because they need this to get their license. This is a very important process to get their fingerprints done, and they can't go to work without it. We opted to stay open and provide this service."

The closure of the service is impacting communities far beyond Wichita.

"We've had so far customers from Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Salina was here not too long ago just to get fingerprints done because they're ready to go to work," said Sgt. Kimble.

The service is available by appointment only to help maintain social distancing.

They are also reserving two hours in the afternoon specifically for WSU students, scheduling about ten a day.

Perrigo said, "A lot of relief because once they send this to the state for nursing in Kansas, we can kind of get that process rolling and start getting ready to take our test."

That will lead them closer to counting down the days for them to use this training in the real world.

"To really help other people. To show them that someone does care for them, that someone does want to care for them. I think that's why we're all here," said Hardison.

WPD is also offering the service to childcare providers and private security workers.