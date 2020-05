Wichita Police Department ask for your help locating a lost juvenile.

They say 10-year-old Malachi Scott was last seen Monday night at 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of E. 21st street

Malachi is 5'00'' and 93 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a llama on it, black sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to call police.