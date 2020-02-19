Wichita police work raising money for homeless woman's cataract surgery

The Wichita Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) is working with a survivor of sexual assault and battery that recently became vision impaired due to mature cataracts.

Because of her impairment she cannot work which makes her ineligible for rehousing programs.

Cataract surgery for both eyes could restore her vision to a place where she will once again be able to navigate the world independently- including gaining employment.

The HOT team is now asking the community to come together and help provide this surgery in a timely manner so that the resources available to her can be accessed and she can be safe."

Donations can be made through ICT SOS.