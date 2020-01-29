WSU Tech, Friends of Doc hold 'pull-a-plane' fundraiser

Do you have what it takes to pull an 80,000-pound plane?

If you said yes, you'll have the chance to pull Doc, the restored WWII B29 at the "Pull-a-plane" fundraiser in April.

Teams of 25 will race to pull the plane 25 feet down a runway at Doc's home at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Those teams will lead the fundraising effort with the top fundraiser winner getting a chance to ride in Doc.

The WSU Tech Foundation and Friends of Doc are hosting the event to raise money for scholarships at WSU Tech and the Doc Foundation.

"It combines so many good things. It combines aviation. It combines education and the rich history of what we do. This incredible plane and the incredible generation that built it," said WSU Tech president Sheree Utash.

The event is April 18. tickets information is available at Pull a Plane for Education.