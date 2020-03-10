WSU Tech, Textron Aviation announce new apprenticeship program

A new apprenticeship program aims to further build up and benefit Wichita's aviation industry.

The partnership between WSU Tech and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers is a grant-funded program geared toward finding the next generation of tooling technicians. Tooling is all about knowing and using the tools used to put aircraft together.

It's a craft, educators and industry leaders say, is needed in the Wichita area.

"It's important because these skills our beginning to leave our workplace," says WSU Tech President, Dr. Sheree Utash.

At Textron Aviation, she says, 78 percent of the tooling employees are either currently eligible for retirement, or will be eligible over the next five years.

Employees in the program receive full-time benefits and salary from Textron, which also covers costs at WSU Tech for them to earn tool associates degrees. Participants will split time between WSU Tech's campus and the Textron Aviation floor.

The new program begins March 23 and the first class includes 15 employees. It's made possible thanks to a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce.

In Wichita for the partnership announcement Tuesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the first-of-its-kind program will benefit the State of Kansas and the region for years to come.

