WSU Tech freezes tuition, waives online fees for summer semester

WSU Tech says it is doubling down on the commitments of affordability and accessibility to students when everyone is feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The technical college announced Tuesday that governing board members voted to freeze tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.

WSU Tech said it is also increasing online class offerings, waiving online fees and offering discounted tuition for incoming high school juniors, seniors and graduating seniors.

“It is a critical time right now for many of our students” said Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech. “They are feeling the effects of the pandemic financially, mentally and on their time. We are doing our best to make it possible for our students to continue pursuing toward their career and academic goals during this unprecedented time.”

For the summer 2020 semester, WSU Tech will offer all general education classes online including English Composition, Anatomy & Physiology, College Algebra, Public Speaking and many more. All online fees will be waived.

High school juniors and seniors, including the graduating class of 2020, can take advantage of the online general education classes this summer at a special reduced rate of $75 per credit hour.

For a complete list visit WSUTECH.edu/GenEd/ for more details.