WATCH LIVE: WSU Tech holds press conference about training for laid-off aviation workers

WSU Tech will make an announcement about training for laid off aviation workers Friday.

The news conference is at 10 a.m. at WSU Tech, National Center for Aviation Training, 4004 North Webb Road.

Speakers include Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, Dr. Sheree Utash, Keith Lawing, and Sedgwick County Chairman Pete Meitzner.

There will be people available to answer questions about available resources available and support for workers during the 737 Max production suspension.

