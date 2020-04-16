WSU softball player sews to protect Wichita foster families

One Wichita State softball player is back home in Oklahoma using her spare time to sew masks for people in need of PPE to protect them from the dangers of COVID-19. She teamed up with her shocker teammate in Wichita, Wylie Glover, to send help across state lines.

Some Wichita area foster parents are benefiting from her seamstress skills.

Since the spring sport season was canceled and Wichita State closed campus, junior pitcher Caitlin Bingham went back to Oklahoma with a lot of time on her hands. So she, her mom and her grandmother started making cloth masks; sending them across the country to people in need.

Bingham said, “So they’re going all over the place. We’re just doing our part here in a teeny tiny town in Oklahoma.”

She’s even sending some masks to Wichita.

“Wylie Glover who is on the softball team with me, her mom is a social worker and I’m sending them to foster families so that they can protect people,” said Bingham.

Bingham shipped 40 masks to Emberhope Youthville in Newton to then be distributed to their foster families across Kansas to provide some peace of mind during this pandemic.

Foster parent Emily Combs said, “Foster children come with many obligations for foster parents and being put on quarantine, it doesn’t mean by choice that we get to all stay home too.”

Emily Combs and Erma Combs-Lovelace are both fostering girls who return to their parents on weekends for shared custody.

Lovelace said, “The best thing about this mask is it gives them protection against me and me protection against them because I do still work part-time in the healthcare facilities. I don’t want to give a kid that comes to my house, anything they didn’t come here with.”

Combs said, “We didn’t want to be out in public during this time. So we felt like a mask was definitely necessary.”

“I’m so grateful for the young lady that did make these that because that’s a cost that we don’t have to bare," said Lovelace. "These masks are extremely expensive and so to have them available to us is a true blessing.”

Sheli Glover, director of recruitment and admissions at Emberhope, Inc. said, "Since the pandemic, we have seen a significant decrease in foster parent inquiries. This is concerning."

Glover continues to say, "Currently, children aren’t being seen by doctors, teachers, extended family members; those who normally report suspected abuse/neglect."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the stay at home order, the required foster parent training is being offered virtually.

Glover said, "This is a great opportunity for those who normally find it difficult to attend weekly classes, complete the training without having to leave their homes."