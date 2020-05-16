WSU student uses free time to make masks, gives them to local health center

Jordan Beal, a student at Wichita State University, is using her free time to make masks for Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Beal, who also works at the center, says she saw the need for masks, so she and her mom decided to start making them for staff and residents.

"I work in activities, so i'm not a CNA. So I see the people that want to come out of their room, and they have to wear masks." Beal said. "And it's important for them, and I think for older people, since they're higher at risk, it makes them feel more comfortable and safe. I see a lot of people wondering around with masks on because it makes them feel safe."

Staff at the center say they're grateful for her help.