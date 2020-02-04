WWE congratulates the Kansas City Chiefs with title belt

Patrick Mahomes (izquierda) y Tyrann Mathieu de los Chiefs de Kansas City tras vencer a los 49ers de San Francisco en el Super Bowl, el domingo 2 de febrero de 2020. (AP Foto/David J. Phillip)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) The Kansas City Chiefs are walking around with another special piece of hardware after their Super Bowl win.

WWE champion and executive Triple H tweeted out on Monday that a custom WWE belt was headed to the Chiefs.

"For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP
@PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!" Triple H said on Twitter.

In a tweet, the Kansas City Chiefs said the belt arrived just in time for tomorrow (the Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas) along with a photo of Patrick Mahomes wearing it.

 