WWE congratulates the Kansas City Chiefs with title belt

The Kansas City Chiefs are walking around with another special piece of hardware after their Super Bowl win.

WWE champion and executive Triple H tweeted out on Monday that a custom WWE belt was headed to the Chiefs.

"For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP

@PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!" Triple H said on Twitter.

In a tweet, the Kansas City Chiefs said the belt arrived just in time for tomorrow (the Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas) along with a photo of Patrick Mahomes wearing it.