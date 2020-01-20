WWE superstar Drew McIntyre previews Monday Night Raw in Wichita

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Drew McIntyre stopped stopped by the KWCH studio Monday morning (Jan. 20) to discuss Monday Night Raw at Intrust Bank Arena and what fans can expect.

McIntyre, a Scotland native, discussed his career ascending to the WWE, his feuds in the ring and the origin of his signature move, "the Claymore Kick."

You can find out more about Monday Night Raw and purchase tickets for tonight's event (Jan. 20) on the Intrust Bank Arena website,

Doors for Monday night's show open at 5 p.m. with the main event starting at 6:30.