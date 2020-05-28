Wagle announces decision not to file for U.S. Senate

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle Thursday announced her decision not to file for U.S. Senate. The state legislative leader announced her decision to run last summer.

Thursday, she released a statement explaining her decision not to run for federal office.

"Since I first announced my intention to run for the Senate last July, we have faced both personal and political trials," Wagle says. "The looming prospect of my fellow Wichita native Secretary of State Mike Pompeo potentially entering the race hindered our ability to raise money for much of 2019. My duties as state Senate President to stop Laura Kelly's plan to advance socialized medicine and take the necessary steps to rein in her executive overreach during the pandemic required my undivided attention. And, most importantly, I needed to put the needs of my family first as we dealt with my daughter Julia's four-year battle with cancer and her passing in March."

Wagle says she spoke with party leaders over the last few weeks and shared concerns about a divisive Republican primary in the U.S. Senate race benefiting Democratic candidate Barbara Bolier.

"I know Barbara well, and I will not be part of a primary fight that will divide our party or hurts my colleagues in the state legislature. For these reasons I will not file to formally run for U.S. Senate," Wagle says.

Wagle touted her accomplishments as a Kansas legislature and says "this is not the end of her time in public life or fighting for causes she believes in.

"Until the next door opens, I will work tirelessly to uphold our party ideals during the special session and I am committed to helping elect strong conservatives to the Kansas legislature this year," she says.