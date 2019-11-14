Walmart Black Friday 2019: Here are the best deals

The Walmart Black Friday 2019 2019 Ad has finally landed.

Walmart unveiled its 37-page holiday sales circular Thursday, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

According to the ad, in-store Black Friday sale starts at 6 p.m. (local time) on Thanksgiving. Select deals will be available online starting at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 27.

This year, Walmart doesn’t necessarily beat its competitors when it comes to gaming systems (it’s offering roughly the same pricing and bundles we are seeing at Best Buy, Target and others) or on other tech products. Its most cut-throat pricing and deals are on TVs and on phones (up to $700 in gift cards with qualified activation, installment plan and trade-in).

Highlights from the ad include:

▪️ Onn. 50" Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $148: Onn. is a Walmart brand and this price undercuts Target’s lowest-priced 50” 4K TV doorbuster by about $30.

▪️ Philips 65" Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278: This beats Best Buy’s lowest price on this screen size by about $20.

▪️ Instant Pot 6 Qt. Duo $49: This matches the price Amazon and Walmart offered on this line and size on Prime Day.

▪️ Apple AirPods with Charging Case $129: This is the lower-cost version, not the one with the wireless charging case. However, it beats other retailers’ Black Friday prices. The next-lowest price is from Staples at $134.

▪️ Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 38 mm $129: This is the lowest price we are seeing from major retailers so far. Fred Meyer is matching this price. But Walmart beats Target’s lowest Series 3 Black Friday price by about $40.

