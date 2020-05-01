Walmart gives Kansas employees $2 million in bonuses

Walmart is compensating employees who have worked daily throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to provide customers with food, medicine and other essential items.

The company said Kansas employees received a bonus in their paychecks today adding up to $2 million statewide. In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide on Thursday.

"When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times," said the company.

Walmart said it reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide. The company helped provide work for almost a quarter-million people impacted by COVID-19 in less than six weeks.