Walmart launches mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Kansas

Walmart has launched mobile COVID-19 testing sites for Kansas counties that don't have access to testing.

Mobile units will travel to the counties of Reno, Butler, Scott, Rooks and Saline on a rotating basis each week to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Healthcare providers and first responders can be tested whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. An appointment for testing can be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, but on-site scheduling also will be available. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state officials.

“Testing is important to re-opening the country and the state, and we are thankful to Walmart and eTrueNorth for working with us to bring mobile testing to communities in need of more testing,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “As we prepare to implement less restrictive measures, we know we will still be working to overcome the pandemic for the next 12 to18 months, so widespread testing will be a key part of our ability to support our economy and our state.”

“Walmart is committed to supporting the state of Kansas’ efforts to expand COVID-19 testing, especially in communities that have had limited access to testing,” Ryan Irsik, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Kansas, said. “We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and state and county officials as we work together to open sites that will help Kansans access timely testing.”

COVID-19 testing schedule:

• Reno County:

Time: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays each week; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (weather permitting)

Location: State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Popular St., Hutchinson, KS 67502

• Butler County:

Time: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (weather permitting)

Location: El Dorado State Park, 618 NE Bluestem Road, El Dorado, KS 67042

• Scott County:

Time: Mondays and Tuesdays each week; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., (weather permitting)

Location: Scott Lake State Park, 101 West Scott Lake Drive, Scott City, KS 67871

• Rooks County:

Time: Wednesdays and Thursdays each week; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., (weather permitting)

Location: Webster State Park, 1140 10 Rd., Stockton, KS 67669

• Saline County:

Time: Fridays and Saturdays each week; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (weather permitting)

Location: KHP Training Academy, 2025 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401