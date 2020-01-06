Want to be a 'Hotdogger?' Oscar Mayer hiring Weinermobile drivers

A potential dream job is available for a recent college graduate ready to enter the job market. Chicago-based Oscar Mayer is officially accepting applications for its 2020 class of Weinermobile drivers, or "Hotdoggers." The job entails driving across the U.S., acting as a brand spokesperson for the the famous hot-dog maker.

Continuing its annual hiring effort at the start of a new year, Oscar Mayer says it's bringing on 12 recent college-graduate Hotdoggers for one-year, full-time positions.

This is the 33rd class of Hotdoggers. Last year, Oscar Mayer reported receiving more than 7,000 applications for the Weinermobile-driving positions. From that field, the company only selected 12 people.

To the 12 that make the cut, Oscar Mayer promises a competitive salary, benefits, paid expenses and "team apparel." This also comes with the opportunity to be a "mini celebrity" in towns and cities across the country through event appearances and media interviews, the company says.

Applications are open now through Jan. 31.

Anyone interested can send a resume and cover letter to: Oscar Mayer, Attn: Hotdogger Position, 560 E Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593 or email to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.