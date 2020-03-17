Want to help those affected by the coronavirus closures? Here’s one way.

The United Way is partnering with the City of Wichita to help in the local coronavirus response. Donations will be distributed to people who have self-quarantines and those who are vulnerable, such as senior citizens.

"This is what United Way is all about, pulling the community together to help each other when we need each other the most." said Patrick J. Hanrahan, United Way president and CEO in a press release.

Hygiene products, bottled water and cleaning supply donations are being accepted at United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water St., Wichita, Kan., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clothing and food donations will NOT be accepted. You can call 211 to find local non-profits that are accepting those items if you wish to donate them.

The United Way has set up a fund to help, as well.

There are three ways to donate.

Online: United Way Pandemic Fund

Text: ICTResponse to 41444

Checks can be mailed to:

United Way of the Plains

245 N. Water St.

Wichita, KS 67202.

Please include “Pandemic Fund” in the memo.

If you're looking for help, want to volunteer, or have general questions about the coronavirus, contact 211, United Way’s information and referral service. Dial 2-1-1 to talk with a call specialist or text your ZIP code to 898-211. United Way is working with local and state agencies to have accurate, current information.

