Want to join the Chiefs in Miami? Super Bowl tickets starting at about $5,000

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. If you'd like to join them in Miami, it'll cost you. The biggest expense is likely the ticket where the lowest ticket price Eyewitness News found on StubHub Monday morning approached $5,000.

A center-of-the-field (50-yard-line) seat could cost you nearly $17,000 with prime seating in Row 1 of the "72 Club" at Hard Rock Stadium go for almost $42,000.

AAA (Triple-A) says traveling to the game by bus or even train could potentially be a money-saving option if you have extra time to get there.

"Dates, times and the number of stops can vary, but if your funds are small, but your love for football is limitless" this option could be worth investigating," AAA says.

AAA reports as of Monday (Jan. 20), hotel options in Miami "are plenty and available for all price point," but warns that booking now (almost two weeks out from the Big Game) may be within the non-cancellation period, meaning you could be charged for any cancellations.

"Being flexible with your flight, hotel and rental car options will be the best way to go about planning a trip to Miami for the Big Game, especially last-minute," says Matthew Bert, travel agent with AAA Kansas. "If your plans allow, consider extending your time in Florida to escape the winter weather much of the country is seeing. South Florida's average high temperature for February is about 75 degrees."

AAA advises making plans with a travel agent to avoid any potential scams and paying for your tickets, hotel and flight with a credit card "to give yourself a good way to have money returned if you need to cancel or dispute a charge."