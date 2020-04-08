Wanting to make hand sanitizer at home? Health experts offer advice

Walking aisles of just about any store in recent weeks, you'd often be hard pressed to find a bottle of hand sanitizer for sale. You may have better luck on the internet, but if not, could you effectively make your own?

Before you embark on a project to make your own hand sanitizer, you should realize recipes online, even ones endorsed by doctors, are intended to be made by professionals who know what they're doing.

The bottom line, doctors say, is that washing your hands with soap and water is both preferred and more effective than hand sanitizer. They explain that when you use soap and water, the soap actually lifts microbes from the skin, allowing them to be rinsed with water.

Hand sanitizer can be effective in reducing the number of microbes, but according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) it's less effective when hands are visibly dirty and greasy.

When it comes to making your own hand sanitizer, you'll hear it needs to be at least 60 percent alcohol and you don't need many ingredients: isoprobylalcohol, aloe vera and an essential oil.

Here's the catch: That 70-percent rubbing alcohol you have in your cabinet won't maintain that 70-percent strength once you start adding other ingredients. This is why health experts say to create an effective hand sanitizer, you need to start with alcohol that has a strength of 91 to 99 percent.

If made incorrectly, hand sanitizer can harm skin, cause burns and not work when it comes to killing germs. The is why the CDC recommends only making your own hand sanitizer in dire situations and again, advising that washing your hands with soap and water works better.