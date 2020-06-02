Hot & windy today, with chances for storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we just missed hitting 90 degrees on Monday (in Wichita), however today looks hotter as we climb into the lower 90s for the first time in 2020.

Our next weather maker moves into the state on Wednesday. A slow moving frontal boundary will help ignite scattered showers and storms late in the day and night. Most of the storms will impact areas along and north of I-70 where some severe weather is also possible.

A few more storms are possible Thursday afternoon and night followed by a dry Friday and weekend. Expect more heat as highs climb into the middle and upper 90s. However, some humidity will take the heat index to around (or above) 100 degrees.

Looking ahead… a pattern change may bring cooler temperatures and more widespread showers and storms to the state by the middle of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms; then clearing. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 71.

Thu: High: 95. Low: 72. Mostly sunny; slight chance of storms late.

Fri: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 72. Sunny and becoming breezy.

Sun: High: 94. Low: 70. More sun, heat, and wind.

Mon: High: 92. Low: 72. Mostly sunny and breezy.