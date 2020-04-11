Warm Saturday, very windy and colder Easter Sunday

A few showers and rumbles exiting SE -Kansas this morning otherwise most areas seeing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Gusty southerly winds will blow much warmer temps into Kansas with highs topping-out in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s today. Widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible this evening across central and eastern Kansas. A few, stronger storms, could put down small hail and brief wind gusts to near 50 mph.

The winter-like cold front will take a bite out of western Kansas tonight where rain will change to snow as temps tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s by early morning. Much colder air will sweeps across the rest of our state Sunday. Rain will mix with snow, especially along and north of I-70 throughout the day where some light accumulation possible (Trace to 1"), mainly on grassy surfaces.

Next week looks unusually chilly for April here in Kansas. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s, and we'll only warm into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon Monday and Tuesday. A slow warming trend in to the 50s and 60s through the middle and end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer; isolated storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: A few evening showers/storms otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-20. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, turning colder and very wind. Spotty showers possible. Wind: S/N 20-35; gusty. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds, wind diminishing after midnight. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. Low: 27.

Mon: High: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy and chilly

Tue: High: 49 Low: 32 AM showers/flurries, mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 34 Partly cloudy; not as cool.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy, cooler; scattered showers.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 45 Partly cloudy; breezy and warmer.