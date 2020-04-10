Warm and stormy then windy, white and MUCH colder

Meteorologist Mark Larson says a strong cold front will plow across Kansas this Easter weekend. Ahead of the front Saturday, spring warmth and a few thunderstorms, behind it Sunday, tumbling temps, gusty northerly winds and rain changing to snow.

Look for increasing clouds tonight with patchy drizzle possible for some. Low temperatures will only fall into the mid 30s and upper 40s.

Low clouds and drizzle early over eastern Kansas Saturday morning will give way to some afternoon sun. Gusty southerly winds will blow much warmer temps into Kansas with highs topping-out in the mid to upper 70s. Widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening across central and eastern Kansas. A few, stronger storms, could put down small hail and brief wind gusts to near 50 mph.

The winter-like cold front will take a bite out of western Kansas tonight where rain will change to snow as temps tumble into the 30s.

Much colder air will sweeps across the rest of our state Sunday. Rain will mix with snow, especially along and north of I-70 throughout the day where some accumulation is expected, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Next week looks unusually chilly for April here in Kansas. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s we'll only warm into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy; mild. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer; isolated storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: A few evening storms; spotty showers late. Wind: S/SE 10-20. Low: 55.

Sun: High: 57 Windy; cooler; rain showers, mixing with snow late.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 27 Mostly sunny; breezy and chilly

Tue: High: 50 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 34 Partly cloudy; not as cool.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy, cooler; scattered showers.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy; breezy.