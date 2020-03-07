Warm and windy, then rain chances return

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay warm and windy on Sunday, but rain chances will move in Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tonight, the wind will continue. We'll have gusts around 35-40 mph possible with lows in the 40s across the state.

Sunday, highs will reach the 70s for western Kansas and the mid to upper 60s for central and eastern Kansas. We'll have increasing clouds throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 40-45 mph once again.

Scattered showers will be possible, building in from the southwest, late Sunday afternoon. The chance for rain will continue overnight, as a cold front pushes into northwestern Kansas in the evening, moving southeast, into central Kansas Monday morning. Any chance for rain will end Monday afternoon, leaving under a half of an inch of accumulation.

Highs will get a little cooler on Monday, behind the front, dropping back into the upper 50s to lower 60s (that's still warmer than normal for this time of the year).

We'll have a gradual warming trend through Thursday (getting into the upper 60s), until our next system arrives. This will bring a chance for rain Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Highs will drop into the 50s as the rain chances take over.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 66.

Tomorrow night: Showers and a few storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 54.

Monday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 15-20; gusty. High: 64.

Tue: High: 64. Low: 37. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66. Low: 44. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 69. Low: 44. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 44. Scattered showers/storms, breezy.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 42. A.M. Scattered showers, becoming mostly cloudy.