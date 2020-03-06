Warm and windy weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says fire danger will increase this weekend and warm, dry and windy weather take over.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky with wind gusts around 35-40 mph.

The warm and windy weather will continue Sunday, with highs back in the 60s and wind gusts around 30-40 mph. A cold front will move into northwestern Kansas Sunday evening, bringing rain chances back to Kansas Sunday night into Monday morning.

We won’t get much cooler behind that front, with highs staying in the 60s through the end of the week. We will see another chance for rain, with a few storms possible, Tuesday night through Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 45.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 67.

Mon: High: 67. Low: 54. Chance of rain early; then clearing skies.

Tue: High: 65. Low: 38. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65. Low: 48. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 65. Low: 48. Breezy with a chance of rain/thunder.

Fri: High: 60. Low: 45. Scattered showers/storms.