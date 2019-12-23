Warm, dry spell continues

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says we'll stay warm and dry through Christmas Day, perfect weather for holiday travel, but rain/snow chances return for the last weekend of 2019.

Low clouds and fog early Monday will give way to sunny skies by afternoon with highs near 60 degrees nearly statewide and light southerly winds.

Look for a few passing clouds tonight with light southerly winds and lows in the 30s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be warm and dry highs in the 60s, smooth sailing for holiday travelers here in Kansas and across the Central Plains.

A west coast storm system is expected to slowly roll-out into our region Thursday or Friday dragging a cold front across Kansas, pulling colder temps and rain/snow chances our way. Highs will drop into the 50s Thursday then tumble into the 30s and 40s Friday through the weekend.

Rain chances could crank-up across central Kansas as early as Thursday evening. Rain seems more likely for central and eastern Kansas Friday while a rain/snow mix will be possible across the west. The wintry mix could move into central Kansas Saturday then turn to snow by Saturday evening. The system should push east of our state by Sunday.

Our Storm Team is still working out the details regarding the timing, impact, how much snow we get, and where, with the late-week system but we'll keep you updated throughout the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Clouds and patchy fog early then mostly sunny and warm. Wind: S 10-15. High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 62.

Christmas Eve: Mostly to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 41.

Christmas: High: 63 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 38 Partly cloudy, rain overnight.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 35 Scattered rain showers.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 33 Rain/snow mix early, then snow in the evening.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 30 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 41 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.