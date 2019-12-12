Weekend weather maker on the way to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a breezy Thursday morning, but winds will relax this afternoon. Factor in some sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 50s, and it’s shaping up to be a delightful December day.

Tomorrow promises to be even nicer as high temperatures flirt with 60 degrees. If you’re a fan of fall, take advantage of Friday because winter moves in this weekend.

Colder conditions on Saturday will be followed by a storm system on Sunday. The path of the storm appears to be a route across Oklahoma which means mostly snow for Kansas. Expect the snow to start falling in southwest Kansas late Saturday night and spread northeast on Sunday.

The snow will come to a stop on Monday morning and most of Kansas will see accumulation. While it’s a little too early to pinpoint snowfall amounts, I am expecting the heaviest snow to fall across central Kansas where up to six inches is possible by Monday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; breezy at times. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 54.

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: S/W 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered clouds. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 33.

Sat: High: 44. Low: 27. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 33. Low: 22. Cloudy with snow in the afternoon.

Mon: High: 35. Low: 18. Snow in the morning; clearing and cold.

Tue: High: 40. Low: 21. Sunny; continued cold.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 33. Sunshine and warmer.