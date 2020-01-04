Warm for January, dry weather continues

Yes we had two hours of light snow and flurries last night in Wichita. A fast moving weather system moved through the state overnight producing the light precipitation, but is now moving across Arkansas.

Dry weather will continue this weekend with mild temperatures in the forecast. After a cold start to the morning temperatures will warm into the 50s to near 60 degrees across central and western Kansas today.

A cold front moves through tonight. This front is coming from the Pacific and isn't tapping into the cold air across the Arctic. That means temperatures behind the front on Sunday will only be a degree or two cooler than highs on Saturday.

The tranquil weather pattern will continue through the beginning of next week with dry weather and mild temperatures through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Another cold front will bring a slight chance of rain-showers to central and mainly eastern Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will get colder Thursday afternoon through next weekend with highs closer to normal for January.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, mild. Wind: W/SW 5-15; gusty. High: 51.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, still mild. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 2-5. Low: 26.

Mon: High: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 29 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy turning colder; slight chance for a few showers.

Fri: High: 41 Low: 28 Decreasing clouds, a bit breezy.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy.