Warm temperatures bring record day for Derby Christmas Tree Farm

With highs in the mid 60’s across the state Sunday, it may not feel like we’re just a month away from Christmas, but for Windy Knoll Christmas Tree Farm in Derby, the warmer temperatures brought in one of the biggest crowds they’ve ever seen.

The buzz of chainsaws, the smell of pines, and the Christmas spirit filled the warm air as a record number of people took advantage of the weather to find the perfect tree.

“It’s a beautiful tree, it’s a gorgeous day, we got out of church and said ‘today’s the day,’” said the Catanese family.

Others said they were going to pick out their tree Sunday regardless

“We usually pick a day in advance where were going to pick out a Christmas tree and it just happened to be a perfect weather day out,” said Micah Hall.

From open to close, the farm was packed with customers, which is usual for opening day, but Sunday was different.

“The first day we’re open we usually are very swamped like we were today, this may be the best day ever,” said manager Bob Grelinger.

If you did go out and pick your tree over the weekend, with about a month until Christmas, there are a few things you’ll want to do with your tree as soon as you get it home to make sure it stays alive and healthy until Christmas.

“We recommend getting it in water within an hour or two and also if you have heat vents in your house and your setting the tree by the heat vents make sure you close it off or cover it up with something solid,” said Grelinger.

For those who took their tree home Sunday, thanks to the weather, they left knowing they found the perfect one.

“You tend to look around a little more when it’s nice out, verse when it’s cold and freezing,” said Brandy Holle. “When it’s cold you’ll just get one, you’ll run home and you don’t love it, we’ve done that before.”